The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C Monday at 4 p.m. The full Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Tuesday at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors will meet in the EC-Pasquotank Senior Center Thursday, Aug. 19, at 8 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m.