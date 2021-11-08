The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive today at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School, Monday at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS building at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. The deadline to submit public comments for the board meeting is 2 p.m. that day. Submit comments to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.