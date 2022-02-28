The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with the Soil & Water Conservation supervisors and staff in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building today at noon.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet for professional development at the StateView Hotel, 2451 Alumni Drive, Raleigh, Thursday beginning at 12:30 pm and Friday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the Pasquotank DSS office Monday at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session follows at 7:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the superintendent’s office at the Central Office Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session to discuss personnel Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 16-18, at 8:45 a.m. at College of The Albemarle-Currituck.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.