The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Monday at 2:30 p.m. The board's Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the board's regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will host a public hearing on its 2021-22 budget at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-335-5330 or email susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at JP Knapp Early College Thursday at 4:30 p.m. the regular meeting will be at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp..
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at the ECPPS administrative offices Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting questions for the meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a board meeting at the Central Office Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton ARHS Boardroom at ARHS in Elizabeth City Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m.