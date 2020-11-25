The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City City Council will hold a joint meeting in the BLET room at the Foreman Building at College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. Submit public comment by Tuesday, Dec. 2, by 4 p.m. To access the meeting, contact 252-335-5330 or email susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse in Camden Monday, Dec. 7, at 8:30 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday, Dec. 7, at 3 p.m. to discuss options for the Confederate monument.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School on Monday, Dec. 7. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Monday, Dec. 7. The open session begins at 11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Camden Middle School.