The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Avenue Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C at the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom Camden Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m., to discuss personnel. The board will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees plans to meet virtually, starting with committee meetings at 9 a.m. The full board meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Access the meetings at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEtk6YyNDzk.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting via Zoom, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.