The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be Monday, May 24, at 6 p.m. Livestream both meetings at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit comments for the May 24 meeting is 2 p.m. that day. Send comments to superintendent@ ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session Monday at 3 p.m., a Finance Committee meeting at 4 p.m. and board meeting at 6 p.m. Attendance will be limited to the board and county staff but the meeting can be accessed at the county’s Facebook page or the county’s website, www.pasquotankcountync.org. Citizens may email comments to be read at the meeting to scottl@co.pasquotank.nc.us by noon Monday.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet virtually via Zoom Tuesday at 6 p.m. For access, contact cgossage@accog.org.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan County Public Safety Building to discuss the county budget Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday, May 27, at 9 a.m. To access the meeting remotely visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to info@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the County Public Safety Building to discuss the county budget Friday, May 28, at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.