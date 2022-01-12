The Currituck Board of Education will hold a special virtual session today at 1 p.m. to review the procedures of the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit. The meeting will be broadcast via YouTube at https://youtu.be/S_J5R9Ai8gg/.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session today at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Appointments Committee will meet afterward.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet for committee meetings in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford in person and via Zoom Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. For access information, contact Ashley Stallings at 252-404-7092.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.