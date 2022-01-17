College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet today at 8 a.m. The Ad Hoc Naming Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Meetings are both in person and via phone. For access, call 252-335-0821 ext. 2262.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse today at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Appointments Committee will meet afterward.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School today at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. Meetings are both in person and via phone. For access, call 252-335-0821 ext. 2262.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford in person and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For access information, contact Ashley Stallings at 252-404-7092.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. Contact Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold both a work session and regular meeting at City Hall Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be broadcast on Channel 11 and livestreamed on the city’s website.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.