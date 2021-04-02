The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board of Directors will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold its first budget work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The session will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C at the county courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencounty.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will hold a budget work session via Zoom Tuesday at 5 p.m.
To access the meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings via livestream Monday, April 19, at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. Livestream both meetings at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit a question to the board for the April 26 meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its annual retreat at College of The Albemarle in Building B, Rooms 206-207, Wednesday, April 21, beginning at 8 a.m. The retreat will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.