Pasquotank commissioners to meet Monday Julian Eure Jul 5, 2022 The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners' Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board's regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m.The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m. Julian Eure