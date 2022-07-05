The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 18, at 6 p.m.

The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m.