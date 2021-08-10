The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners' Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C Monday at 4 p.m. The full board will meet at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors will meet in the EC-Pasquotank Senior Center Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. The board will appoint chief judges and judges for the upcoming election cycle.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. To access meeting, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.