The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board of Directors will meet in the DSS meeting room Monday at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C in the county courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The finance committee meets at 4 p.m. and the regular board will meet at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in the Historic Courthouse Monday at 5 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session to hear a personnel appeal on Monday at 5 p.m. An open session will be held at 6:30 p.m. to consider paving projects. The meeting will not be livestreamed.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden County Public Library for a budget work session Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School on Monday, April 11, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session to discuss personnel at College of The Albemarle-Currituck in Barco Thursday, April 14, at 8:45 a.m.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the courthouse Tuesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m.