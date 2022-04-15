The Perquimans Board of Education and Perquimans Board of Commissioners will hold a joint work session in the boardroom at the central office Monday at 6:30 p.m. Access the meeting by dialing 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 206 366 2200 and the passcode is 515518.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C Monday at 4 p.m. The board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, email astallings@accog.org.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. To attend or access the meeting, contact 252-404-7093.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m. To submit a comment before the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board of Directors’ quarterly meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, April 25, at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Historic Courthouse.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Public Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton ARHS boardroom at the ARHS building in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m.