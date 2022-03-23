The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle today at 9 a.m. 

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet with the county Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment in the Public Safety Building to discuss the Comprehensive Land Use Plan today at 4 p.m.

The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. The full board meeting will be at 1 p.m. Watch the meeting on ECSU’s YouTube Channel.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.