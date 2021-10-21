The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Central Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. Comments can be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Access the meeting online at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom at the Pasquotank Health Department in Elizabeth City Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet with the Currituck Board of Education at the Currituck Center of Cooperative Extension at 130 Community Wednesday at 5 p.m. The boards will have dinner in the senior center then hold their meeting in the center’s auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow the open session. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.