The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the county’s 2021-22 budget at the Camden Public Library at 104 Investors Way today at 1 p.m.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board of Directors will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold its first budget work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The session will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C at the county courthouse Monday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting.
