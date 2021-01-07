The Currituck Board of Education will meet at the Historic Courthouse today at 5 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the boardroom of the county DSS building Monday at 9 a.m. Come to the front desk and state you’re there for the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss the county’s water and sewer master plan. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, via Zoom, Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. For access info, email astallings@accog.org.