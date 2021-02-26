The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold its annual retreat in Room 121 of the Foreman Center at College of The Albemarle today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS building Monday at 9 a.m. Tell the person at the front desk you’re there for the meeting.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene at the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. To livestream the meeting visit www.camdencountync.go.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet at the Chowan Public Safety Center, Monday at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held prior to the meeting at 5 p.m.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold its planning retreat at the Northern Chowan Community Center Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will host a test of its new elections equipment in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 9 a.m. Join the meeting by phone at 1-415-655-0001, access code 182 976 4463.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold its annual board retreat at the Fairfield by Marriott at 1640 City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City, Wednesday at 9 a.m.