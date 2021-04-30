The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS building Monday at 9 a.m. Meeting attendees should come to the front desk and state they are there for the meeting.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting. To livestream the meeting visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at the Chowan Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.