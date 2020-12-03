The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting today at 9 a.m. Access the meeting by contacting 252-335-5330 or emailing susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS building at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m. Tell the person at the front desk you are there to attend the meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss options for the Confederate monument.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School on Monday. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse in Camden Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Monday. The open session begins at 11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Camden Middle School.