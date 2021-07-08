The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS office in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners' Finance Committee meets at 4 p.m. and the board's regular board meeting follows at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Currituck County Tourism Advisory Board will meet at BJ’s Carolina Cafe, 7069 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, Monday at 11:30 a.m. The board will vote on event grants for 2021-22.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 5 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates' meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the board meeting room in the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross Auditorium on Tuesday, July 20, at noon. The new Board of Elections for 2021-22 will be sworn in.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet Monday at 3:00 PM. The purpose of the meeting is to approve minutes, and to receive updates on utilities projects. The meeting will be held in Courtroom C on the second floor of the Pasquotank County Courthouse, 206 East Main Street, Elizabeth City, N.C.