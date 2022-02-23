TODAY
Pasquotank GOP
Pasquotank Republican voters will organize precincts for the upcoming election at Journey Church, 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 252-333-4850.
Candidate filing
Candidate filing for the May 17 primary resumes today at county board of elections offices. Most are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Shop on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m. Dr. Angela Griffin, of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Aviation Logistics Center Information Systems Division, will be the speaker.
SATURDAY
Pre-race cleanup
Green Saves Green, Visit Elizabeth City, the EC Chamber of Commerce, EC Downtown Inc., the EC Historical Neighborhood Association and Pasquotank County will host a “pre-race” cleanup ahead of the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon on Saturday, March 5. Volunteers will meet at Waterfront Park Saturday at 9 a.m. and be assigned cleanup sites. The rate date is Sunday at 2 p.m.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year. Appointments are from 10 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at JP Knapp Early College in Currituck from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Swell Real Estate
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for Swell Real Estate at 106 A N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, at 11 a.m.
LWVNNC board
The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina Board of Directors monthly meeting via Zoom will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, call 703-303-6682.\
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. Jeff Berry, director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission, will be the speaker.
UPCOMING
‘Sing Down the Moon’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will host performances of “Sing Down the Moon” starting Thursday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Performances will continue Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m.
Currituck expo, job fair
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Business, Home & Outdoor Living Expo & Job Fair presented by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at Currituck County High School Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PAL annual meeting
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will hold its annual meeting at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse Saturday, March 5. Max Carter of Guilford College will be the keynote speaker.
Homebuyers seminar
A free first-time homebuyers seminar will be held at 915 W. Ehringhaus St., Ste. N, Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 5, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 331-2365 or email thewaterlwcc.ec@yahoo.com.
League wine tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern NC will host the International Women’s Day Wine Tasting, a fundraiser for the LWVNNC, at 2 Souls Wine Bar 512 E Main St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $50. Purchase tickets at www.lwvnenc.org/events or call 480-227-6075. The event will feature wines from women owned and operated vineyards and speakers.
Founders Day
Elizabeth City State University's Founders Day Convocation will be held Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Dr. Patricia “Trish” Rhyne Johnson, an ECSU alumnus and retired educator, will be the keynote speaker for the free event. The event will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/dlqijJeDVw0/.
Scholarship Gala
The annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala XV will be held virtually Saturday, March 12, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. That will be followed by a ceremony honoring this year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients at 7 p.m. and After Party at 8 p.m. Tickets to the Scholarship Gala are $125. For tickets, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/hCU49g?vid=q4dhl/.
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom March 14, 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. After an introduction to boating, students will learn about boating laws, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies, trailering a boat and sports and boating. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. All classes taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructors. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.