TODAY
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m. on whether the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow.
Camden bingo
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host bingo at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Groundhog Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cole to speak
Former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, a resident of Hertford, will talk about growing up in rural northeastern North Carolina and going on to become an attorney and then a judge, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. The program will be both in person and on Zoom. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Swedish meatball meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Valentine's craft event at 10 a.m. Game day also will be held at 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at Mid-Atlantic Christian University Friday at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Amy Hockenberry of the Aviation Technical Training Center will be the speaker.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City starting at 4 p.m. and ending about 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast at the clubhouse at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Will You be My Valentine? program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
Library kids program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Valentine’s Day program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Camden Active Adults
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Valentine's Day card event Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. Cards will be exchanged on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet at Mid-Atlantic Christian University Friday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Kevin Musorofiti of the Aviation Logistics Center’s Support Equipment Product Line will be the speaker.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session at the Barco Library in Currituck on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicarefeburary2022.eventbrite.com. Call: 252-232-2261.
'Letters to Juliet'
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host "Letters to Juliet" Thursday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.
Tot Time at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on how computer technology has progressed over time on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Event will include a hands-on activity. Call: 252-335-1453.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday, March 2. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom March 14, 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. After an introduction to boating, students will learn about boating laws, safety equipment, safe operation and navigation, boating emergencies, trailering a boat and sports and boating. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. All classes taught by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary Instructors. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.