WEDNESDAY
Library storytime
The Pasquotank Library will host a storytime program on space at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 with an adult.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host programs on Facebook Wednesday at 4 p.m., mousing and keyboarding at 4 p.m. on Thursday and computer help on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
History for Lunch
Dr. Donald Bowling, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, will discuss the past, present and future of the hospital during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club in Hertford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours for Leponic Studios at Arts of the Albemarle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include the premier of the short film “The Mistake.”
Pesticide collection
The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pesticide Collection Day at the 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Alton Wood at 252-338-3954.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Friday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will be be raffling a quilt to support its community projects. Tickets are $5 for five for $20. Contact: Sara at 949-355-5462.
Community Prayer
The Rev. Tim Stallings will host a Community Prayer Day at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City at noon. Contact Stallings at 619-0613.
SATURDAY
Plants for Pollinators
Green Saves Green will host Plants for Pollinators, a free workshop and giveaway event at Museum of the Albemarle at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn how to attract more butterflies, birds and bees to their garden as well as receive information about the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway program. They’ll also receive free butterfly weed plants and wildflower seeds to take home.
PCRA Garden Party
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its 29th annual Garden Party under a tent behind the Albemarle Plantation clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for PCRA's Plank House rebuilding project. To register, visit www.perquimansrestoration.org/.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343 in Camden, at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
MONDAY
‘Topping off’ event
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host a “topping-off” event at the site of its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The public is asked to join hospital and construction officials in signing the steel beam that will be lifted to the top of the new medical offices building on the campus. The event will be held at the corner of Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended.
Green Saves Green
Green Saves Green will meet at the Pasquotank County Library at 5:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Computer programs
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter Tuesday, June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
Library storytime
The Pasquotank County Library will host a robot-theme storytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, for children ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held for children ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
The Pasquotank Library will host a Word 1 program on Monday, a program on PowerPoints Wednesday, June 8, and a Word 2 program on Thursday, June 9. All programs are at 4 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City Thursday, June 9 from noon to 5 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.