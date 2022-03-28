TODAY
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday and a “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Historic Hertford
Historic Hertford will host its Volunteers of the Year ceremony honoring Leary Winslow, Lyl Brown and Patrick Votava at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford at 10:30 a.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PAL gallery reopens
The Perquimans Arts League will hold its Reopening Redux Reception to celebrate the reopening of its gallery at 114 N. Church St., Hertford, at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY
Skin Goals Local
Skin Goals Local will host a ribbon cutting at 115 N. Water St., Elizabeth City, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
First Friday
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Candidate meet, greet
The Northeast Carolina Republican Women will host a candidate meet and greet event in the chapel at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all Republican candidates for U.S. House in Districts 1 and 3, U.S. Senate and N.C. Senate Districts 1 and 3.
UPCOMING
Easter Bunny Craft
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter Bunny Craft event Thursday, April 7, at 10 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Knights’ fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will hold a takeout-only fish fry at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, on Friday, April 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $9 per plate.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343, Camden, Saturday, April 9, at 10 am. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Easter cookout
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host an Easter cookout Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church on Thursday, April 12, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at City Road United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
‘Jungle Cruise’
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the movie, “Jungle Cruise” on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.