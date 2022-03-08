TODAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Forest Park Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
EC Morning Rotary
Melvin Hawkins, headmaster of Albemarle School, will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club meeting at the Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:45 a.m.
Founders Day
Elizabeth City State University’s Founders Day Convocation will be held at 10 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Dr. Patricia “Trish” Rhyne Johnson, an ECSU alumnus and retired educator, will be the keynote speaker for the free event. The event will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/dlqijJeDVw0/.
SATURDAY
Scholarship Gala
The annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala XV will be held virtually starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. That will be followed by a ceremony honoring this year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients at 7 p.m. and After Party at 8 p.m. Tickets to the Scholarship Gala are $125. For tickets, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/hCU49g?vid=q4dhl/.
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
MONDAY
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom Monday, March 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Red Cross blood drive
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in partnership with the Hampton Inn will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Kathy Rawls, director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and a Bertie County native, will be the speaker for Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. Register for the event through the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
UPCOMING
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at The Albemarle School Friday, March 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, Tuesday, March 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Freedom Baptist Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Thursday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.