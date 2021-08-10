TODAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork roast meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will meet via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
United Way kickoff
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its annual Awards and Kickoff Luncheon at the K.E. White Center Thursday, Aug. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Montero’s will cater the lunch. Jim Owens, chairman and CEO emeritus of Caterpillar Inc., will be the speaker. Tickets are $15 and available by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510.
THURSDAY
Cannabis Center
The Coastal Carolina Cannabis Center will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark its larger space from noon to 1 p.m.
4-H photo contest
The deadline is Thursday for entries for the NC State 4-H Photo Contest. The contest is for youth ages 8-18 who are members of North Carolina 4-H. Submit digital photos only to Sherry Fischlschweiger at slfischl@ncsu.edu. Contact: (252) 232-2262 or email at slfischl@ncsu.edu.
FRIDAY
Knights of Columbus
The Knights of Columbus will sell takeout catfish plates at Holy Family Church at 1453 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates will include two pieces of catfish, green beans, potatoes and hush puppies. The cost is $9.
Pack the Patrol Car
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office will host a Pack the Patrol Car school supply collection drive at the McDonald’s at Tanglewood from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paper, pens, pencils, crayons, highlighters, scissors, glue, rulers, erasers and backpacks are among the items needed.
SATURDAY
Rock Autism
The 4th annual Rock Autism Music Festival will be held the Crawfish Shack at 305 Swing Gate Road, Hertford. Gates open at 11 a.m. The concert will feature a number of local bands. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the gate and can be purchased at 220 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, and 961 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Contact: 426-1305 or 621-1915.
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market featuring various vendors will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rally for Wooten
A rally offering support for Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten will be held at Elizabeth City Baptist Church at 616 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wooten is scheduled to speak at the event.
Community Unity
A Unity in the Community event will be held at Holy Trinity Community Church at 2 p.m. The event will include free food and school supplies. Several community speakers will also address those in attendance.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Public Safety building
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. for the opening of the county's new Public Safety Center at 125 College Way, Barco. A brief reception will follow.
TUESDAY
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program is accepting applications for its virtual training sessions that will begin Tuesday and continue every Tuesday until Sept. 21. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon. Kent Yelverton, manager of the North Carolina State Fair since 2018, will share stories about the 168-year-old fair. The program will be in the Gaither Auditorium and on Zoom. Register for the lecture at the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cabbage rolls meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton, Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Trolls: World Tour” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:15 p.m. or dusk, whichever comes first.
‘Dora’ at the musuem
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the feature film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. and again and 1 p.m. The museum’s Junior Docents will man stations on the museum porch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where film-goers can have an archaeology adventure of their own.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church starting Aug. 31 for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.
Safe boating class
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an in-person Coast Guard-approved Boat America Course at the Kitty Hawk Fire Department at 859 W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20, $10 for each additional family member and includes a textbook. Lunch will be provided. To enroll, visit the flotilla’s website at http://a0541607.wow.uscgaux.info/
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.