TODAY
COA Alumni to meet
The College of The Albemarle Alumni Association will hold its first annual meeting. The winner of the “Over the Dune” Cottage raffle will be announced. As of Monday, only 40 of 150 tickets have been sold. Tickets are $50. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.albemarle.edu/for-the-community/coa-foundation/alumni/drive/. Proceeds will go toward the COA Cares Fund.
Camden tree lighting
Camden County will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Historic Courthouse lawn at 5:30 p.m. Free pizza and Christmas music will follow.
Currituck tree lighting
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a tree-lighting ceremony at 120 Community Way, Barco, at 6 p.m. All spectators must remain in their vehicles for the event.The Currituck County Tourism Department and the Currituck Historical Society will sponsor a drive-through tree lighting in front of the Currituck Courthouse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Motorists will stop in front of the tree and receive a free Christmas tree ornament. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
MOA tree lighting
Museum of the Albemarle will host a tree lighting ceremony on the museum green at 6 p.m. in honor of those who have served during the COVID-19 pandemic. To honor a specific individual, submit their name by calling 252-335-1453. Names submitted by today will be read at the ceremony. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk, the monthly showcase of local artists and the downtown businesses that promote them, will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River will be held in Elizabeth City at 7 p.m. The parade can be viewed at both Waterfront Park and Mariners’ Wharf Park.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast at the Nixonton Ruritan Club from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 10 and younger. Seating will be limited because of COVID restrictions, so most plates will be to-go.
CPOA breakfast
The Chief Petty Officers Association will host a drive-through breakfast fundraiser at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $9. Pre-orders will be taken starting at 6:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the CPOA’s Christmas program for local children.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church in Camden from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shriners turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden at 1 p.m. A final turkey shoot will be held on Dec. 13. The cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Alissa Fretwell will speak on the topic, “Starting a Business in a Pandemic.” Lunch will be served.
Pearl Harbor event
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host an event to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library is reopening. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The library will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be no computer programs or children’s programs, and no use of gaming systems or meeting rooms. Computer sessions will be limited to one hour per day. Visit: Pasquotanklibrary.org.
Operation Toy Soldier
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and Twiford Funeral Homes & Albemarle Crematorium are participating in Operation Toy Soldier, a nationwide program that helps local military families. Residents can participate by dropping off unwrapped toys at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office lobby through Dec. 15.
TUESDAY
Interviewing workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Ace Your Interview workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Fusion ribbon cutting
Fusion Office Business Centers will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration at 4130 Caratoke Highway, Barco, at 11 a.m. Contact: Fusion officebusinesscenters@gmail.com.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
THURSDAY
ECSU pinning event
Elizabeth City State University will host a virtual pinning ceremony via Zoom for winter commencement graduates at 7 p.m. Kevin Marshall, a practicing attorney and member of the National Trial Lawyers Association’s “Top 40 Under 40” in Georgia and 2009 ECSU graduate and former student body president, will be the keynote speaker.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at the Currituck County Governmental Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at YMCA at the Pines, sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, from noon to 4:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Elf the Musical
The COAST Players will perform “Elf: The Musical” via livestream at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center Friday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43812 or call the box office at 252-335-9050.
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission will host its 39th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour Dec. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour will feature a tour of the historic 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum home; “The Magic of Colonial Christmas” at The Cupola House; “Arts Within the Lights” at the Chowan Arts Council; and apple pressing at the Historic Edenton State Historic Site’s James Iredell House and Grounds. A virtual tour will also be available. Tickets are available at www.ehcnc.org/christmas or by calling 252-482-7800.
Church fundraiser
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Waterfront market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will host a special edition of its Holiday Market featuring homemade and homegrown items at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center Friday, Dec. 11, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Edenton parade
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce will host a “drive-by” Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between the Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by Virginia Road. Motorists will then drive by the entries.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Masks are required. Contact: 252-333-777 or 252-426-7167.
Networking workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Networking That Works workshop Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Pine Island Station, sponsored by Corolla Fire and Rescue, Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Santa visits VFDs
Santa Claus will be making a number of visits in Currituck County starting Dec. 18. For more information, contact the volunteer fire departments in the county.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabeth City Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Best lights display
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is asking county residents to vote for their favorite Christmas display in the county. To see a map of the displays, visit https://currituckholidaylightshow.eventbrite.com. Votes for the best display can be cast on Extension’s online events page.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a baked chicken meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Perquimans County, Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a ham and beans meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
ONGOING
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights show
The Dances Bay Christmas Light Show continues nightly on Dance Bay Road through Jan. 1. Show is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
