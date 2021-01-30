The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS Monday at 9 .m. Visit the DSS front desk and state that you have come to attend the board meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board will also hold a closed session to meet with its attorney. The board’s Finance Committee and Appointment Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday. A closed session will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a closed session at 7 p.m. The board will also meet as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.