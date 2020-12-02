The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School today at noon to discuss a personnel issue.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will hold a virtual board meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. Access the meeting by contacting 252-335-5330 or emailing susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss options for the Confederate monument.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School on Monday. The closed session is at 9 a.m. and the open session begins at 9:15 a.m.
Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board is requesting that notice be placed in the Daily Advance indicating our monthly meeting for public awareness.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS building at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m. Tell the person at the front desk you are there to attend the meeting.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Historic Courthouse in Camden Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education and Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting Monday. The open session begins at 11:45 a.m. in the auditorium at Camden Middle School.