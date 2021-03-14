Pasquotank commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold committee meetings via livestream at 6 p.m. Access the committee meetings at 6 p.m. at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Pasquotank County will host a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. on a potential new park in the Newland area. Preregistration is required. Email jhawley@cityofec.com to request a meeting invitation.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at J.P. Knapp Early College Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. A work session will follow at 4:30 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. View the meeting at Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday. An open session will begin at 6 p.m. and a closed session will follow. To watch the open session, visit ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. View the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting public comments for the regular meeting is 2 p.m. Monday, March 22.