The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School today at 7:30 p.m. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Pasquotank County will host a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. on a potential new park in the Newland area. Preregistration is required. Email jhawley@cityofec.com to request a meeting invitation.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the media center at Camden High School, Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.