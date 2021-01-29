The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS Monday at 9 .m. Visit the DSS front desk and state that you have come to attend the board meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. to review letters of interest from those interested in owning the Confederate monument now on county property. The board will also hold a closed session to meet with its attorney.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday. A closed session will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a closed session at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.