The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session at the Central Office Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow.