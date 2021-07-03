The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Tuesday at 7 p.m. A closed session to discuss personnel and economic development will precede the meeting at 5:30 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Livestream the meeting at www.camdencountync.gov.
The College of The Albemarle Foundation’s Finance Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom on the COA-Elizabeth City campus Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. The foundation’s Executive Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners will meet in the Perquimans County Library meeting room Tuesday at 6:55 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, July 15, at 6 p.m. For access information, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The board will meet in the board meeting room of the Historic Courthouse Monday, July 19, at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS office in Elizabeth City Monday, July 12, at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross Auditorium on Tuesday, July 20, at noon. The new Board of Elections for 2021-22 will be sworn in.