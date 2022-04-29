TODAY
One-stop voting
Early, one-stop voting for the May 17 municipal election and the party primaries continues at some area county boards of election. See election websites for times.
Bocce, Beer & Bites
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its Bocce, Beer & Bites fundraiser at Waterfront Park from noon to 5 p.m. Tournament will feature 40 four-person teams. The $30 ticket for spectators includes a barbecue and chicken meal, two craft beers, and a Kona shaved ice. Contact: 333-1510.
Biz corridor cleanup
Green Saves Green will coordinate a business corridor cleanup in the 2000 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants should meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 West City Drive, Elizabeth City. Green Saves Green will provide cleanup supplies. Contact: www.greensavesgreen.org/littersweep/.
Brown rally/march
Advocates from the NC NAACP, Forward Justice, Black Voters Matter, and others will be joined by members of the family of Andrew Brown Jr. for a Rally/March & Vote event starting at the K.E. White Center at 11 a.m. A group will march to the Pasquotank Board of Elections office at the former Edgewood Shopping Center.
Pig on the Perquimans
The Pig on the Perquimans barbecue cookoff and vendor fair will be held at Camp Cale.
Garden Show
The tenth annual Albemarle Master Gardeners’ Spring Garden Show, “Celebrate Gardening,” will be held at the Perquimans Country Recreational Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations appreciated. The annual sale is a fundraiser to support the Master Gardeners’ scholarship fund.
SUNDAY
Chorale to perform
The Edenton-based Albemarle Chorale will perform its second spring concert featuring the music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig Van Beethoven and Franz Peter Schubert at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City at 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Library friends
The Friends of the Camden County Public Library will meet in the library meeting room at 3 p.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Happy Mother’s Day” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult at 10 a.m. A similar program will be held for children ages 1-2 Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a PowerPoint class Monday, email class Tuesday, Facebook class Wednesday, one-one-computer help program Thursday and Teen Tech Club meeting Friday. All classes at 4 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House at Christ Episcopal Church. Guest speaker will be Mel Wright, executive director of the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism, will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Candidates forum
The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a candidates meet and greet and forum at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford. The meeting and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m.
Currituck candidates
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates night at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way, Barco, at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Denise Hall and Becky Howard.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Douglas Jackson, music professor at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss music of the 1970s related to the “Reliving the 1970s: Toy Edition” exhibit on display at the museum. The event will be both in-person and available on the museum’s Facebook page.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Camden candidates
The Camden Republican Party will host a candidates forum at the Camden County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
Quilts at museum
Museum of the Albemarle will host a reception to unveil new quilts crafted by local quilters from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Day of Prayer
A local observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held at Corinth Baptist Church at 1035 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, at noon. The program will include prayer for governments, churches, families, schools, businesses, the military, the U.S. Coast Guard, first responders and media.
FRIDAY
Perquimans Job Fair
The Perquimans County Schools’ Technical Career Education program will sponsor a job fair at Perquimans High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hardee’s, Camp Cale, B&M Enterprises, City Beverage will be among the employers on hand.
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WWII exhibit
The exhibit, “We Wanted to Fight: Black North Carolinians in WWII,” will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle at 10 a.m.
Church dinner
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host a barbecue chicken dinner at the Weeksville Lions Club at 2760 Peartree Road at 6 p.m. Cost is $10. Free delivery for 10 or more plates. Advance tickets available by calling 330-2662 or the church at 334-9916.
UPCOMING
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Comic Book Day
The Camden Public Library will host a free Comic Book Day event Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring artists Beth Remsburg and Said Bouftass of Draw in Love, LLC.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Port Discover robotics
Port Discover will host an informational meeting on its upcoming Robotics 101 Clubs at 1 p.m. The meeting is to gauge interest in the clubs. Signup at portdiscover.org or email robotics@portdiscover.org
Newbold-White House
The Newbold-White House will reopen on Saturday, May 7. This year the house will be open only on Saturdays. Tours are available but should be scheduled with two weeks’ notice. Contact the Perquimans County Restoration Association at 252-426-7567.
School commencement
Providence Missionary Baptist Church at 214 West Church St., Edenton, will hold a commencement event Saturday, May 7, at 3 p.m. Dr. Anthonette Wright-Cochran, director of student support at Shaw University, will be the speaker.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia support group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, May 9, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Internship Expo
Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies will host its 2022 Spring Internship Expo & Business Appreciation event at The Pines in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken pot pie meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Zoom Wednesday, May 11, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton Wednesday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Others will be held Wednesday, May 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Currituck County Governmental Complex; Thursday, May 19, from 2:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford; and Monday, May 23, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club.
Movie Day
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a showing of “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” on Thursday, May 12, at 1 p.m.
History for Lunch
Glen Bowman, professor of history at Elizabeth City State University, will discuss the early history of what became known as P.W. Moore Junior-Senior High School, during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, May 18, at noon. Register at the museum’s website or Facebook page to attend the lecture virtually.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a cubed steak meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Flower pot craft
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a Flower Pot Craft program on Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m. $3.00 donation suggested.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout Thursday, May 26, at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Wildlife officers
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Law Enforcement Division will host a virtual recruitment event on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://ncwildlife-org.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_ULIH9kEKQ2S5iymgDrCDhg/.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church Edenton Thursday, May 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and at Central Elementary School in Barco on May 31, from noon to 5 p.m.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Saturday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.