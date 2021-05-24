TODAY
The North Carolina Community Action Association and Good360, an Alexandria, Virginia-based charity, will host a Big Pop Up food distribution event at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, starting at 10 a.m. Motorists will drive up and get a box of food and other essential goods placed in the truck of their vehicle. The event will continue until supplies run out.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a stuffed peppers or meatloaf or liver and onions at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Camden Memorial Day
Camden County will host a Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Witherspoon-Harris event
The Elizabeth City–Pasquotank County Community Relations Commission will host the 14th annual presentation of the Witherspoon-Harris Community Service Award and its first-ever First Responders/Essential Workers Appreciation Day Ceremony at the Elizabeth City Parks and Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONDAY
VFW 660 Memorial Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Memorial Day observance at New Hollywood Cemetery at 1101 Peartree Road at 11 a.m. The post will cook hamburgers and hotdogs at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, after the ceremony.
UPCOMING
Resume writing workshop
The Elizabeth City NCWorks Career Center will host a virtual resume writing workshop Tuesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350.
Housekeeping job fair
Surf or Sound Realty will host a job fair for housekeeping job-seekers at the Elizabeth City NCWorks Career Center at Jordan Plaza Tuesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
History for Lunch
James D. Charlet, former site manager of the Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station Historic Site and Museum, will give a presentation on “Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic,” in the Gaither Auditorium Wednesday, June 2, at noon. To attend in-person, visitors must register by May 29 by calling 252-331-4054. Charlet’s lecture will also be online at Zoom. Register for the online presentation at the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Job search workshop
The NCWorks Career Center will host a virtual “Let’s Get Started” virtual workshop Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Zoom Wednesday, June 9, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Elder Abuse Walk
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its first Elder Abuse Awareness Walk and Lunch at Camden Park, 125 Noblitt Drive, Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a free lunch, free raffles, and a variety of speakers. Pre-Registration is required by May 28. Register at the center.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
Albemarle Chapter Sons of American Revolution will have a meeting 20 May 2021 @ 6:30 pm
at the Cape Colony Church of Christ, 801 Soundside Road, The speaker Mr. Jimmy Hardison who will speak about Colonel Edward Buncombe of Tyrrell County. Colonel Buncombe was an officer in the 5th North Carolina Regiment and died as a result of injuries at the Battle of German Town.