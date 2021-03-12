TODAY
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Bertie County High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; and the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City. Hours at the high school are 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or when supplies end. Hours at the aviation park will be those same morning hours, plus from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses will be administered to those who received their first dose of the vaccine on or before Feb. 13, ARHS said.
SATURDAY
Tax return service
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Service will be offered to area residents who earn less than $57,000 annually in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting today. Appointments are available Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call: 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Edenton from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pasquotank GOP
The Pasquotank County Republican Party will hold its annual convention in the chapel at Mid-Atlantic Christian University from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Chinese dissident Winston Liu will be the guest speaker. He will talk about his experience under Communist rule in China.
WEDNESDAY
CPOA fundraiser
The Chief Petty Officers Association will host a St. Patrick’s Day corn beef and cabbage dinner fundraiser at the CPOA Club, 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $9. Seating will be limited. For carryout plates, call 335-5594.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on job searches for veterans at 10 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its virtual History for Lunch from Home program at noon. Dr. Scott Stripling, of the Bible Seminary in Katy, Houston, Texas, and director of excavations for the Associates for Biblical Research at Khirbet el-Maqatir and Shiloh, Israel, will be the speaker. He will discuss how Shiloh became the site where Israelites first set up a tabernacle for worshiping God. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive a Zoom link.
Camden kindergarten
Camden County Schools will host kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year for children born before Aug. 31, 2016 at Grandy Primary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Subsequent sessions will be held 24 and 31. Registration is by appointment only. Visit the the district’s website at https://ccsnc.org/.
THURSDAY
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on interviewing tips and techniques and how to interview online and in person at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
ONGOING
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
St. Patrick’s traditions
Museum of the Albemarle will make packets on Saint Patrick’s Day traditions available to parents and teachers in March. Packets, which will include facts describing the traditions and why the day is celebrated, can be picked up at the museum through Wednesday, March 17. To reserve a packet, call 335-1453 or email charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Housing survey
Elizabeth City residents are invited to fill out a short Fair Housing survey via SurveyMonkey. The web link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVPHBM9. A print version of the survey will also be mailed out to city utility customers in their utility bills over the next month. Residents are asked not to complete the paper survey if they take it online. The survey will be open until March 19. Contact: 337-6861 or email Jon Hawley at jhawley@cityofec.com.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
UPCOMING
Currituck GOP
The Currituck Republican Party will hold its annual convention virtually on Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Republicans can pre-register at http://www.nc.gop/currituck-convention_2021.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club, Monday, March 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A second drive will be at Grandy Community Church in Grandy from noon to 5 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Freedom Baptist Ministries in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive sponsored by the Elizabeth City Police Department at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, Wednesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Camden GOP
The Camden Republican Party will hold its annual convention at the new Camden County Courthouse Tuesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. Contact: Frank Yandle at 722-2645.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on how social media can hamper your job search, Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, Thursday, March 25, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club, Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich or salad meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
NCWorks workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual workshop on winning networking tips, Wednesday, March 31, at 11 a.m. To register, call 252-621-6350 or email ncworks.3300 @nccommerce.com.
Fun in the Garden
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the “Fun in the Garden” workshop for youth ages 5-7 on March 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children will learn how to plant flowers in a pot that they can take home. Registration fee is $15 and space is limited. Register by March 19 through Eventbrite at https://2021funinthegarden.eventbrite.com.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch “hybrid” program on Wednesday, April 7, at noon. Author Tony Lillis will discuss the rich history of surfing along Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks from the early 20th century to today. The program will be offered both in-person and via the Zoom app. To attend in person, call Lori Meads at 331-4054 by April 1. To attend via Zoom, register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website. Ellis will be available in the Museum Gift Shop to sign copies of his book after the presentation.
1960s exhibit opens
Museum of the Albemarle will open its “Reliving the 1960s” exhibit featuring local artifacts about the culture, music and politics of that decade, April 16. Visitors can view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every third Saturday of the month.
Fire Up Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, on Tuesday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponicsrack.eventbrite.com.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Volunteer awards
Nominations for the annual Governor Service Awards are now being accepted. Each county in North Carolina selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups/teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their community. Online applications can be accessed at https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards. The deadline to complete nominations is Jan. 31.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.