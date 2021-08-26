TODAY
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Mid-Atlantic Christian University at 7:30 a.m. MACU President John Maurice will be the speaker.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive sponsored by B&M Contractors at the Red Cross chapter on Edgewood Drive in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market featuring various vendors will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Amy Underhill of Albemarle Regional Health Services will be the speaker. Lunch will be served.
TUESDAY
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a second appearance by Alex Gottschalk, a Currituck County native who wrote about Marc Basnight, the late Dare County state senator for his senior thesis at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gottschalk will discuss Basnight’s ascent from Manteo to his powerful position as Senate president pro tem at noon. The program will be held both in person and on Zoom. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Forest Park Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from noon to 5 p.m.
UPCOMING
Shrine Club fundraiser
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will sell barbecue plates at the Eureka Lodge on Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City, Friday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are either eat-in or pickup. Cost is $9. Contact: 252-339-5461.
First Friday
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City's downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local artists' work will be featured at downtown businesses and venues.
Music on the Green
The band Connected will perform at the Music on the Green Summer Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs jazz.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold its membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Sept. 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Music on the Green
The band Amelia’s Mechanics will perform at the Music on the Green Summer Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs Vintage country.
Ask the Experts
the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host its “Ask the Experts” Series 2 starting with Marie Pruden presentation on National Horsemanship on Thursday, Sept. 16. Teena Middleton will discuss magnesium supplements on Nov. 17 and Jessica Stumph will discuss basic equine vet care. All sessions are on Zoom. Register at https://asktheexpertsseries2.eventbrite.com. Contact: Tom Harrell at 252-232-2262.
Day of Caring
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its Day of Caring event Friday, Sept. 17. The event seeks volunteers to help complete work projects at the AAUW’s partner agencies. Virtual options are also available. Register by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510 or email assistant@albemarleareauw.org.
Safe boating class
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an in-person Coast Guard-approved Boat America Course at the Kitty Hawk Fire Department at 859 W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20, $10 for each additional family member and includes a textbook. Lunch will be provided. To enroll, visit the flotilla’s website at http://a0541607.wow.uscgaux.info/
Music on the Green
The band Into the Fog will perform at the Music on the Green Summer Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs Newgrass.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.