TODAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Happy Taco in Elizabeth City at 6 p.m. Guests welcome. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
WEDNESDAY
Wetlands trail unveiled
The College of The Albemarle Foundation will host an event to celebrate completion of renovations to the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail at 5:30 p.m. The celebration will take place behind the John Wood Foreman Technology Center located at COA–Elizabeth City.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch sub sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,
MONDAY
Memorial Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Memorial Day observance at New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City at 11 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Central Elementary School in Barco from noon to 5 p.m.
UPCOMING
Memorial Day
Camden County will host a Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn at Tuesday, May 31, at 10 a.m.
History for Lunch
Dr. Donald Bowling, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, will discuss the past, present and future of the hospital during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, June 1, at noon. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Pesticide collection
The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pesticide Collection Day at the 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Alton Wood at 252-338-3954.
Plants for Pollinators
Green Saves Green will host Plants for Pollinators, a free workshop and giveaway event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn how to attract more butterflies, birds and bees to their garden as well as receive information about the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway program. They’ll also receive free butterfly weed plants and wildflower seeds to take home. Sign up at https://www.greensavesgreen.org/events.
Green Saves Green
Green Saves Green will meet at the Pasquotank County Library Monday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter Tuesday, June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.