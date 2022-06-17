TODAY
Juneteenth celebration
A Juneteenth Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park. A Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Charles Creek Park.
Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company will officially open its new Elizabeth City store at 3920 St. Helens Drive at 9 a.m.
MONDAY
Sailing camp
River City Community Sailing will hold a second summer sailing camp Monday through Friday for youth ages 8-18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coast Guard Park building. Cost is $175. Visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or email rivercitysailingec@gmail.com, or call 252-340-3638.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet in the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Don Pendergraft and Paul Vincent of Museum of the Albemarle will be the speakers.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will hold programs on Excel 1 Monday; computer help Tuesday; email, Wednesday; Excel 2 Thursday, June 23; and Word 1 on Friday, June 24. All classes at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Waterfront film fest
Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. and RCE Theaters will host a free screening of the 2017 film “Loving Vincent” during the Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever happens first.
Food pantry reopens
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours Tuesdays and Fridays are from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank County Library will host a program on turtles at 10 a.m. for youth ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held Wednesday for youngsters ages 1-2.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chops meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Biz Appreciation
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Business Appreciation event at Seven Sounds Brewing Co. in Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, food and beverages. Tickets are $60. Tickets available by phone at 335-4365.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Jarvisburg Church of Christ in Jarvisburg from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and in Hertford from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SEANC to meet
District 69 of the State Employees Association of North Carolina will meet in Room 106 of the Gilchrist Complex at Elizabeth City State University at 6 p.m. Contact: 252-340-1815.
UPCOMING
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event Saturday, June 25, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an Excel 2 program on Monday, June 27; mousing and keyboarding, Tuesday, June 28; computer help, Wednesday, June 29; and PowerPoint, Thursday, June 30.
Herb workshops
The Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host two workshops to help consumers learn the basics of growing herbs and use them in cooking. Horticulture Agent Grace Adkins and Extension Director Ellen Owens will lead the workshops Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For registration information, call 252-338-3954.
Mariners film fest
The 1997 film, "Anaconda," will be featured during the Mariners' Wharf Film Festival Tuesday, June 28, at dusk or 8:30 p.m., whichever comes first.
Eastern Star VBS
Eastern Star Church of God in Christ will host Vacation Bible School for ages 4-18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 28-30. Registration will be available at 4:30 p.m. on June 28. Transportation may be available to certain parts of Elizabeth City. Contact: Elder Jeffrey Billups at 252-548-2318 or Donnell Whitehurst at 252-489-1329.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City Wednesday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parker swearing-in
A swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Keith Parker, new superintendent of schools for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, will be held in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Wednesday, June 29, at 4:30 p.m.
Library programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on the 4th of July for kids ages 3-5 with an adult Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 will be held Wednesday, June 29.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Randolph Daniel Jr., a professor and chairman of anthropology at East Carolina University, will speak virtually for the History for Lunch program, “Time, Typology, and Point Traditions in Northeastern North Carolina” on archaeological findings about the earliest North Carolinians of the northern Coastal Plain. The program, which will be both in-person and virtual, will be held Wednesday, July 6, at noon. Register in advance at the museum’s Facebook page or website.
At the Movies
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “Encanto,” during its At the Movies program Thursday, July 7, with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The film is rated PG and runs 99 minutes.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 14, and Thursday, July 28. The first camp will focus on bread making. Campers will learn to make simple Italian bread which can be turned into a pizza. The second camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
History for Lunch
Author and Museum of the Albemarle contributing researcher Paul Vincent will discuss his new book, “Maritime Elizabeth City,” due out this summer, about Elizabeth City’s past history as a river port during the museum’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, July 20, at noon. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive link to attend lecture virtually.
Summer Fun Day
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day on lighthouses on the North Carolina coastline Thursday, July 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Composting workshop
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a composting workshop on ways to keep yard waste and kitchen scraps out of the landfill Thursday, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at https://composting1.eventbrite.com.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.