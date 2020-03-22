In what was likely their last meeting for a while, members of the Board of Education on Thursday heard updates from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials about the district’s initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.
As a precaution Thursday’s meeting was moved from the district’s administrative building to the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School, where there was enough room to space audience chairs about 5 feet apart.
The spacing was an attempt to comply with a “social distancing” recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep 6 feet of space between participants at any public gathering.
While there was plenty of seating at Thursday’s meeting, only about three members of the public attended.
Superintendent Catherine Edmonds opened the updates by commenting on the threat posed by the coronavirus.
“We are certainly in an unprecedented time in our country right now,” she said. “When you think about the fact that we have over 1.5 million students that are in classrooms across the country, and that in North Carolina we have over 2,700 schools — so we are definitely feeling that impact and that ripple effect of what’s going on across the country.”
Thursday’s board meeting came five days after Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order closing all North Carolina schools for two weeks. It is uncertain if the order to close will be extended beyond March.
Edmonds said she was proud of her staff for its work assembling a team on short notice to “provide some sense of calm for our community.”
The ECPPS district has been serving take-home meals to students since Monday. On Wednesday, the district went live with its virtual learning plan, which moved the district’s 5,800 students from the classroom to their computers at home. To ensure all students have access to online learning, the district provided laptops and tablets to students who don’t have them.
Amber Godfrey, the district’s technology director, told board members that about 3,500 iPad tablets or Google ChromeBook laptops had been provided to students who needed them. To further assist families, designated schools have set up “park and learn” locations, where parents can drive their children and can connect their devices to a WiFi hotspot to complete their lessons, she said.
Rhonda James-Davis, the school district’s chief human resources officer, told the board that between Monday and Thursday the district had provided nearly 6,500 meals — breakfast and lunch — to students. That includes 675 meals on Monday; 2,940 on Tuesday; 1,719 on Wednesday and 1,102 on Thursday.
Parents can pick up their children’s breakfasts at one of three elementary schools — Pasquotank, Sheep-Harney and J.C. Sawyer — between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Lunches can be picked up at the same locations between noon and 2 p.m. Those meals also can be picked up at the same times at five mobile sites, which include Central, Northside, P.W. Moore and Weeksville elementary schools, and River Road Middle School.
James-Davis said when families showed up on Friday to receive their children’s meals, they would be provided that day’s meals, plus additional lunches and breakfasts to sustain children through the weekend.
The district’s transportation department also has committed six school buses to delivering meals to the mobile sites.
The maintenance department, under direction of Frankie Floyd, is spending time during schools’ closing to complete a deep clean of all school classrooms and common areas, James-Davis said. Floyd has drafted a contingency plan for additional work, should the closings be extended beyond March.
Tammy Sawyer, the district’s communications officer, concluded the presentations by updating the board on the district’s efforts to keep parents and students informed via social media, as well as the district’s website, ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Given the unprecedented circumstances, board Chairman Denauvo Robinson said during his opening remarks that Thursday’s meeting might be the school board’s last for some time.