The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:
MONDAY
• Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
TUESDAY
• Food Bank: 11 a.m. to noon
• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Also upcoming are craft activities for January.
• Valentine’s Day Card Craft: Thursday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.
The following is the schedule of activities for the Chowan Senior Center this week:
MONDAY
•Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
TUESDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Interval step: 9 a.m. to 10.
• Arthritis class: 10:15 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon
• Bingo: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Chilates: 9 a.m. to 10.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon
• Crochet class: 9 a.m. to noon
• Advanced Pilates: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Your Choice: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Shopping trip: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Arthritis class: 10:15 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon
• Zumba: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
• Fitness room: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Yoga: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Wood carving: 9 a.m. to noon
• Line dance: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Walking Club: 10 a.m. to noon