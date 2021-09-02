TODAY
Shrine Club fundraiser
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will sell barbecue plates at the Eureka Lodge on Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are either eat-in or pickup. Cost is $9. Contact: 252-339-5461.
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local artists’ work will be featured at downtown businesses and venues.
SATURDAY
EC Evangelical Church
Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a series of events and activities at 820 Old Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, Saturday and Sunday. Contact: 252-264-2254.
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market featuring various vendors will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
Music on the Green
The band Connected will perform at the Music on the Green Summer Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs jazz.
Redistricting workshop
Common Cause NC will host a community redistricting workshop via Zoom for Perquimans County residents at 6 p.m. The workshop will help participants learn the process state lawmakers will use to redraw congressional and legislative districts for the next decade. Register at tinyurl.com/dtlperquimans/.
Grief Share
A 13-week Grief Share program will be held at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church for those who have lost a loved one and are looking for help with the grieving process. The church is at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, and sessions are Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15 for a workbook. Carol Squires is the facilitator. Contact: (252)264-2254, ext. 200.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold its membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
UPCOMING, ONGOING
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is starting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding at five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Empty Bowls preview
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle starting with a preview party Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by its Empty Bowls luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The preview party will feature food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The luncheon will include soup, bread and dessert. All tickets for either day include the buyer’s choice of a handmade bowl made by a local artist. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Alzheimer's support
The Alzheimer's/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. Contact: 426-7167, 252-333-7774, or 252-404-7090.
Music on the Green
The band Amelia’s Mechanics will perform at the Music on the Green Summer Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs Vintage country.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken pot pie meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Ask the Experts
the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host its “Ask the Experts” Series 2 starting with Marie Pruden presentation on National Horsemanship on Thursday, Sept. 16. Teena Middleton will discuss magnesium supplements on Nov. 17 and Jessica Stumph will discuss basic equine vet care. All sessions are on Zoom. Register at https://asktheexpertsseries2.eventbrite.com. Contact: Tom Harrell at 252-232-2262.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Day of Caring
The Albemarle Area United Way will host its Day of Caring event Friday, Sept. 17. The event seeks volunteers to help complete work projects at the AAUW’s partner agencies. Virtual options are also available. Register by calling the AAUW at 252-333-1510 or email assistant@albemarleareauw.org.
Safe boating class
The Outer Banks Coast Guard Flotilla of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer an in-person Coast Guard-approved Boat America Course at the Kitty Hawk Fire Department at 859 W. Kitty Hawk Road, Kitty Hawk, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $20, $10 for each additional family member and includes a textbook. Lunch will be provided. To enroll, visit the flotilla’s website at http://a0541607.wow.uscgaux.info/
Music on the Green
The band Into the Fog will perform at the Music on the Green Summer Music Series at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The band performs Newgrass.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW barbecue meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a pork barbecue meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Sept. 25 at noon. Cost is $10.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pasta bake meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Currituck Farm Festival
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the Currituck Farm Festival at 120 Community Way, Barco, Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will begin with recognition of Currituck’s “Century Farms” and Currituck farmers with an appreciation lunch. There also will be an “Agriculture Through the Years” display, a 4-H Chicken Show, skillet throwing contest, and Brunswick stew cook-off. Register for the event at https://currituckfarmfest21.eventbrite.com.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.