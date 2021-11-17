FRIDAY
Simpson book-signing
Bland Simpson, Kenan Distinguished Professor of English and Creative Writing at UNC-Chapel Hill, will sign copies of his new book, “North Carolina: Land of Water, Land of Sky,” at Page After Page bookstore at 111 S. Water St., Elizabeth City, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
SATURDAY
Craft and vendor show
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 252-619-3415.
SUNDAY
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Icarus art contest
Museum of the Albemarle is hosting a youth digital art contest called the Icraus Junior Art Competition. The contest is for youth ages 5-12 from any of the 13 counties in the museum’s service territory. The theme of the contest is anything that flies. All entries must be in a digital format and include the student’s name, their county, grade and title of their artwork. Only one entry per student is allowed. Send entries digitally to Lori Meads at lori.meads@ncdcr.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
TUESDAY
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “What are You Thankful For,” at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 3-5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Church pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of homemade pies and cakes is $10 or $12.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.