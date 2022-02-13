TODAY
Sons of Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution will meet at Captain Bob’s Restaurant in Hertford starting with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Jared Jacavone, librarian and branch manager of the Tyrrell County Library, will be the speaker. He will discuss “Revolutionary Rhode Island.”
Albemarle Commission
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom and in person at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email astallings@accog.org.
SATURDAY
Perquimans museum
The Perquimans County History Museum will open at 104 Dobbs St., Hertford. A reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday. Appointments will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
Somerset lecture
Kiana Fakette will give a Zoom lecture on the “Anthropology of Adornment and Identity at Somerset Place” for the Somerset Place Black History Month Lecture from 11 a.m. to noon. Register before Friday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. Cost is $2. Register by email at somerset@ncdcr.gov, or call 252-797-4560.
TUESDAY
ARHS board
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the Michael Sutton boardroom at ARHS’ offices in Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Urban sketchbook
The Perquimans Art League will host a six-week class beginner’s guide to sketching techniques Tuesday, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Rebecca Davis will lead the class. Classes will be held both indoors and outdoors, depending on the weather. Fee is $135, $125 for PAL members. Register at the gallery or online at www.perquimansarts.org/classes.html.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters Northeastern North Carolina Board of Directors monthly meeting via Zoom will be held Tuesday, March 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. For the Zoom link, call 703-303-6682.
Women's Day Wine Tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern NC will host the International Women's Day Wine Tasting, a fundraiser for the LWVNNC, at 2 Souls Wine Bar 512 E Main St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $50. Purchase tickets at www.lwvnenc.org/events or call 480-227-6075. The event will feature wines from women owned and operated vineyards and speakers.
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
Exploring watercolors
The Perquimans Art League will host a 3-day workshop on watercolor painting led by J.J. Jiang May 4-6. Jiang will give quick, step-by-step demonstrations of painting with watercolors. The workshop fee is $375, $300 for PAL members. The cost includes lunch each day. Register at www.perquimansarts.org/workshops.html.
ONGOING
Scholarship applications
Applications are now available for scholarships offered by the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club to female residents in Perquimans County. The scholarship is open to all female students graduating from a public, private or homeschool in the county. It’s also available to a former APWC scholarship recipient whose family lives in Perquimans. Scholarships will be awarded based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need, and paid directly to the educational institution. Pick up applications at the Perquimans County High School guidance office, Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, Perquimans County Public Library. They’re also available by sending an email to pcal321@protonmail.com. Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee 108 Reddes River Court, Hertford, NC 27944 by March 25.