SATURDAY
VFW oyster roast
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host an oyster roast dinner at 1433 North Road St., Elizabeth City, from noon until 3 p.m. or until the oysters are sold out. Tickets for the all you can eat dinner are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. An alternate chicken plate is $10, $12 at the door. Contact: 338-2828.
Ruritan dinner
The South Mills Ruritan Club will host a chicken pot pie dinner fundraiser at 400 Main St., South Mills, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost is $8 a plate. Contact: 340-9528.
Drive-in FAFSA event
A Drive-In to Your Future event helping students and parents fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form will be held at College of The Albemarle’s Elizabeth City and Dare County campuses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students and/or their families will drive up to the location and receive one-on-one help filling out the form that helps students apply for financial aid. Students and families are asked to bring their own charged device. Masked volunteers will answer questions through the car window.
Breaking Barriers mural
The “Women Breaking Barriers” mural on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Speakers will include Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker and League of Women Voters of North Carolina President Jo Nicholas. Line dancing will be held afterward. Contact: 252-335-1453.
SUNDAY
‘Roe V. Wade’
A free screening of the new film, “Roe v Wade,” will be held at Journey Christian Church at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. The film details the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling making abortion legal in the U.S. and tells the story of Dr. Bernard Nathanson, an abortion provider who later became an anti-abortion campaigner. An offering will be taken for Albemarle Pregnancy Resource Center. Contact: 335-4660.
MONDAY
1960s exhibit opens
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its “Reliving the 1960s” exhibit featuring local artifacts about the culture, music and politics of that decade. Visitors can view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every third Saturday of the month.
Litter Sweep
The Spring Litter Sweep campaign continues. To sign up for a cleanup, visit the Green Saves Green website at www.greensavesgreen.org. Additional trash bags are available at the Pasquotank County Library.
TUESDAY
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those needing a second dose of Moderna vaccine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Maple Park, 208 Airport Road, Maple; the Gates County Health Department, 29 Medical Center Drive, Gates; the Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater, 125 Edgewood Drive, Ahoskie; the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park, 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City; and the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 S. Granby St., Hertford. The clinics are for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Thursday, March 25.
Hydroponics Rack
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension in Barco will host the “Let’s Fire Up the Hydroponics Rack” gardening workshop for youth ages 10-14, at 4 p.m. The hour-and-a-half workshop will teach youngsters about how small hydroponics racks work to grow plants. Register at letsfireupthehydroponics rack.eventbrite.com.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken potpie or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Basnight program
Marc Basnight, the late state senator from Dare County who was a political power broker in Raleigh for nearly two decades, will be the topic of the History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. Alex Gottschalk, a Currituck County native who wrote his college senior thesis on Basnight while at UNC-Chapel Hill, will be the featured speaker. The event will be held both in person and on Zoom. Seating in the museum’s auditorium is limited; call Lori Meads at 252-331-4054 to find out if seats are still available. Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website to receive the Zoom link.
Vaccine clinics
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those needing a second dose of Moderna vaccine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bertie High School, 715 U.S. Highway 13 North, Windsor; Camden Intermediate School, 123 Noblitt Road, Camden; and the American Legion, 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton. The clinics are for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before Thursday, March 25.
FRIDAY
‘Always a Bridesmaid’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will host its first in-performances of the year for the comedy “Always a Bridesmaid” Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 25, at 2 p.m. Video-on-demand tickets will also be available for patrons who watch the performance online. Tickets can be purchased at www.albemarle.edu/pac or by calling PAC’s box office at 252-335-9050.
UPCOMING
Ornamental trees
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a free, in-person workshop on the care of ornamental trees and shrubs Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nurseryman, landscape designer and installer, owner of Prince George Nursery Barney Peter will present the first half of the workshop. Currituck Extension Agriculture Technician Chris Blaha will present the second half of the workshop. Participants need to register online at https://ornamental treeandshrubworkshop.eventbrite.com.
Chef book signing
Museum of the Albemarle will host a drive-thru book signing for Vivian Howard, author of “This Will Make It Taste Good,” on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to noon. Howard is a chef, restaurateur, author, and television host. Tickets are being sold in 15-minute time increments. Ticket includes one signed book and one snack pack to enjoy while waiting in line for an opportunity to take a photo with Howard. Only books purchased through the ticket link will be signed. To make a reservation, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vivian-howard-drive-thru-book-signing-tickets-148053322473?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
ONGOING
Gardeners scholarship
The Extension Master Gardeners of Pasquotank County are accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a high school graduate from Pasquotank or Camden counties planning to study agriculture, horticulture, botany or a related field. Applications available at https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu/pasquotank-master-gardener-volunteer- program/. Contact: 335-5334 or 338-3954.
Photo contest
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will accept entries for its Student Photo Contest continues through April 30. The contest is open to students enrolled in grades 9-12 in the Camden County Schools. For contest information, visit https://www.visitcamdencountync.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Camden-Photo-Contest-Student-rules.pdf . Contact Sarah Hill at 252-771--8333 email her at dscwelcome@camdencountync.gov.
Foundation Focus Grants
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Focus Grants. Grants will be awarded to groups focused on animal welfare, aviation education, health/wellness, and opportunities for people with disabilities. Submit applications online at www.obcf.org by Friday, April 30.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a foot-long submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City Wednesday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Youth homeless shelter
River City Community Development Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mary Walker House Youth Homeless Shelter at 317 Culpepper St., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trades Training Center
River City Community Development Corp. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its NE Trades Training Center at 307 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Women’s Health Fair
Pasquotank Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Women’s Health Fair May 10-14. Expert from North Carolina and other states will discuss daily topics including health issues, fitness, nutrition, stress management, cooking and more. Register for the free vent through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-virtual-spring-health-fair-tickets-149172148913. Participants can register for one, several or all sessions. Contact: Pasquotank Cooperative Extension at 252-338-3954.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host its monthly Tot Time with a program on blacksmithing Thursday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn about the trade and tools of a blacksmith through the “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Welders: Blacksmithing in the Albemarle” exhibit. Space will be limited. To attend in person contact Lori Meads at 252-331-4054 by May 11. Instead of a virtual offering, a recording will be made available at a later date.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.