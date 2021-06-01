The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will make its proposed budget for 2021-22 available for public review starting today at https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. A public hearing will be held at Museum of the Albemarle June 24 at 9 a.m. Contact: 252-335-5330 or email susan@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold quarterly committee meetings Tuesday, June 8, starting at 9 a.m. The full board meeting is at 1:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fYEh9RLki0.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Tuesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session at the Central Office Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. A closed session will immediately follow.