The Currituck Board of Education will meet at the Historic Courthouse Thursday at 5 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss the county’s water and sewer master plan. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.